 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly Had A Narrow Escape During The Shoot Of Kayamkulam Kochunni!

Kayamkulam Kochunni is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever-to-be-made films in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was shot for over 160 days in various locations inside and outside the country. Recently, director Rosshan Andrrews had opened up about the shooting experiences of this much awaited Malayalam movie.

The lead actor Nivin Pauly had encountered a few injuries during the shoot of the film. According to a report by Manoramanews.com, Rosshan Andrrews has stated that the actor had broken his hand while shooting for one of the action sequences in the film but still, he was ready to join the shoot on the very next day itself. The director has also added that after 2 days, Nivin Pauly had a narrow escape when a bullock cart fell over him.

The film-maker has also opened up about the experience that they had while shooting for a few scenes in Sri Lanka. Rosshan Andrrews has stated that the team had zeroed in on a wonderful location in Sri Lanka for a few portions of the film and they had to shoot a sequence, wherein Nivin Pauly had to leap in and swim across a lake situated there. But, it was after coming to the location that the crew got to know that the lake is habited by over 300 crocodiles. Later, the team employed a group to move away the crocodiles by making loud noises. But still, they witnessed 3-4 crocodiles on the pond; but thankfully, there were no accidents reported at the site.