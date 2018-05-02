 »   »   » Nivin Pauly To Join Hands With Lijo Jose Pellissery For The First Time?

Lijo Jose Pellissery is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated film-makers of the present day Malayalam cinema. He is one such film-maker who has made it a point to make each of his film different from the previous ones.

Meanwhile, speculations have been doing the rounds regarding Lijo Jose Pellissery's next film. Rumours are rife that Lijo Jose Pellissery might join hands with popular actor Nivin Pauly soon.

Rumour mills suggest that this upcoming film, will feature both Nivin Pauly and Antony Varghese in the lead roles. Speculations are also rife that this upcoming film will be a big budget venture. No official confirmation has been made regarding the project yet.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly has joined the second schedule of shoot of his upcoming film Moothon, directed by Geethu Mohandas. On the other hand, Nivin Pauly's next big film to hit the theatres will be Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The big budget venture also features Mohanlal in a special role and is one of the most awaited films of this year.

On the other hand, Lijo Jose Pellissery is gearing up for the big arrival of his next directorial venture Ee Ma Yau. The film, which won three major awards at this year's Kerala State Film Awards, will grace the big screens on May 04, 2018. The film had fetched Lijo Jose Pellissery the award for the Best Director. The movie features Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothen in the lead roles.