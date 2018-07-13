 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly Makes An Official Announcement Regarding His Upcoming Film!

Reports were doing the rounds that Nivin Pauly would soon be teaming up with young film-maker Haneef Adeni, for a film in the lines of a thriller. The Malayalam film audiences were left excited upon hearing the reports of this big association but still an official word from the team was awaited. Now, that wait has come to an end as Nivin Pauly himself has come up with the big announcement regarding his upcoming movie.

Nivin Pauly announced the project through his official Facebook page. This upcoming film has been titled as Mikhayel. The actor also shared a poster of the movie. The Facebook post read as "Super excited to announce my next project with one of the most stylish filmmaker Haneef Adeni!! Titled Mikhayel, the film will be produced by my dearest Anto Joseph! Rolling soon! 😍😍"

Well, the film has the tag line 'Guardian Angel' and going by the title, Nivin Pauly will be seen essaying the title character in the movie. Further updates regarding this upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer is being awaited.

Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which has been scripted by Haneef Adeni is continuing its scintillating run at the theatres across the state. The Mammootty starrer has already emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year so far. On the other hand, Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the big release of his next film Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The big budget movie is one of the much awaited films of the year and the trailer of the film, which had released recently had opened to a grand reception.