Nivin Pauly-Nayanathara Team's Love Action Drama Strikes A Big Deal!

Posted By:
The announcement regarding Dhyan Sreenivasan's directorial debut, titled as Love Action Drama was made in the last year. It was also officially revealed that Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara would be teaming up for the first time through this film.

Importantly, Love Action Drama also marks the debut of popular actor Aju Varghese as a producer. The expectations regarding the project did skyrocket just with its announcement and the audiences have been eager to know more about the film.

Now, certain reports have been doing the rounds regarding Love Action Drama, which rightly suggest the magnitude as well as hype that this upcoming film of Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara holds. Read on to know more about the same..

Sateliite Rights

If reports are to be believed, the satellite rights of Love Action Drama has already been sold to propular channel Asianet. The amount hasn't been revealed yet. Recently, Aju Varghese took to Facebook to send out a photo taken with Asianet MD Madhavan and it is assumed that the post was in connection with the same.

The Shoot Of The Film

Well, it has to be noted that the shoot of the film is yet to commence and the film has struck a big deal even before that. This speaks volumes about the expectations that the film carries. Going by the latest reports, the shooting of the film is expected to begin by the end of May or beginning of June.

More About Love Action Drama...

According to the initial reports that came in, Love Action Drama will feature Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the characters namely Dineshan and Shobha, respectively. Reportedly, actor Aju Varghese will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the film, which will be shot pre-dominantly in Chennai. Popular actress Urvashi is also expected to play an important role in the movie.

Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara

Well, it is for the first time that Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara are teaming up for a movie and the fans of the both the stars are eagerly waiting for the movie. At present, Nivin Pauly is busy with the final works of Kayamkulam Kochunni and on the other hand, Nayanthara is busy with her projects in Tamil and Telugu.

Story first published: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 12:09 [IST]
