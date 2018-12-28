 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly And Rajeev Ravi’s Upcoming Movie Titled As Thuramukham?

Nivin Pauly and popular film-maker Rajeev Ravi are all set to team up for an upcoming film. Earlier, they had announced a project based on the life of veteran theatre artist NN Pillai but later it was revealed that the team would come up with yet another movie before the commencement of NN Pillai biopic.

The casting call notice for this upcoming Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi was sent out recently and now, if reports are to be believed, the film has got a title. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the movie has been titled as Thuramukham.

The reports doing the rounds also suggest that the story of the film will be sent in the backdrop of Kochi of the 1950's. Further details regarding the project are being awaited.

Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the star cast of the movie. The shoot of this upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly's next major release will be Mikhael, the shoot of which has already been completed. The film, directed by Haneef adeni has high expectations bestowed on it and the film is expected to come out in the theatres in the month of January 2019.