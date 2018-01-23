 »   »   » Nivin Pauly’s Hey Jude Gets A Release Date!

Hey Jude, the film from Nivin Pauly-Shyamaprasad tea is one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2018. The film marks the entry of popular South Indian actress Trisha into the Malayalam film industry.

Importantly, Hey Jude will be Nivin Pauly's first release of the year 2018 and now, according to the latest reports, the makers of the film have finalised the release date of the movie.



Reportedly, Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude will hit the theatres on February 02, 2018 and will kick-off the month of February in style.



The trailer of the film released by the makers went on to become a hit on Youtube. Nivin Pauly will be seen playing the title role in Hey Jude and from the trailer, it seems like the film will definitely be a refreshing one.



Hey Jude marks the third association of Nivin Pauly and Shyaparasad. Earlier, they had worked together in the films English and Ivide. Apart from Nivin Pauly and Trisha, Hey Jude also features Siddique, Neena Kurupp, Aju Varghese, Vijay Menon etc., in important roles.



Hey Jude has been produced under the banner Ambalakkara films. The songs of the film have been set to tune by. The major portions of the film were shot in Goa and the surrounding regions.