English
 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Meet The Star Cast Of The Movie Through The Character Posters!

Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni: Meet The Star Cast Of The Movie Through The Character Posters!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The expectations on Kayamkulam Kochunni are increasing with each passing day, and the film has rightly bagged the magnum opus tag. Starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, Kayamkulam Kochunni has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews and movie has been touted to hit the theatres during this upcoming Onam season. In fact, Kayamkulam Kochunni has been ruling the social media as well and it started with the arrival of the first look poster of the movie, which revealed Nivin Pauly's look from the movie.

    Nivin Paulys Kayamkulam Kochunni: Meet The Star Cast Of The Movie Through The Character Posters!

    Meanwhile, the makers have also come up with other character posters of the movie, introducing the major star cast of this much awaited movie.

    Mohanlal As Ithikkara Pakki

    As you all know, Mohanlal is also a part of Kayamkulam Kochunni and he will be seen playing the role of Ithikkara Pakki. The second poster of the movie came in the form of the character poster introducing Ithikkara Pakki and, as expected, it received a rousing reception from the audiences.

    Sunny Wayne As Keshavan

    Young actor Sunny Wayne too is a part of the ensemble star cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni. The actor will be seen doing the role of a character named Keshavan, who is a police officer of the British era.

    Babu Antony As Thangal

    Popular Malayalam actor Babu Antony is reportedly doing a crucial role in Kayamkulam Kochunni. The poster has revealed that the actor will be essaying a character named Thangal, who is a martial arts expert.

    Shine Tom Chacko As Kochupilla

    Shine Tom Chacko is also a part of Kayamkulam Kochunni and he has indeed stunned one and all with his amazing makeover, which has been revealed through another character poster of the movie. He will be seen essaying the role of Kochupilla in Kayamkulam Kochunni.

    The Brand New Poster

    Meanwhile, team Kayamkulam Kochunni has come up with a new poster of the movie, which is as good as the previous ones. This brand new poster features Nivin Pauly in it and he can be seen holding an axe and also carrying a monitor lizard on his shoulders.

    Read more about: nivin pauly kayamkulam kochunni
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue