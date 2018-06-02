 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly’s Special Message On Dhadha’s Birthday Will Win Your Hearts!

Nivin Pauly's son Daveed, who is fondly called as Dhadha, is celebrating his birthday today (June 02, 2018). On this special day, Nivin Pauly took to his official Facebook page to send out a message and thus sharing his happiness and joy.

The actor has sent out a cute little picture filled with care, affection and love. One could see Nivin pauly and his son Daveed in this picture, which was posted this morning. The picture & the message are sure to win your hearts. The photo has a caption "6 years of endless love 😊 ".

The Facebook post of Nivin Pauly has turned out to be hugely popular and it has fetched a good number of likes. The fans and followers of Nivin Pauly too have wished Daveed on the real special occasion.

Earlier, a week ago, Nivin Pauly's younger child Rhesah had celebrated her first birthday and the actor had sent out an equally special message on the day as well. Take a look at the Facebook post of Nivin Pauly.

On the work front, Nivin Pauly has completed the shoot of his upcoming big budget venture Kayamkualm Kochunni, which is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The actor had announced the completion of shoot of the film yesterday (June 01, 2018).