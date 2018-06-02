English
 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly’s Special Message On Dhadha’s Birthday Will Win Your Hearts!

Nivin Pauly’s Special Message On Dhadha’s Birthday Will Win Your Hearts!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Nivin Pauly's son Daveed, who is fondly called as Dhadha, is celebrating his birthday today (June 02, 2018). On this special day, Nivin Pauly took to his official Facebook page to send out a message and thus sharing his happiness and joy.

    The actor has sent out a cute little picture filled with care, affection and love. One could see Nivin pauly and his son Daveed in this picture, which was posted this morning. The picture & the message are sure to win your hearts. The photo has a caption "6 years of endless love 😊 ".

    Nivin Pauly’s Special Message On Dhadha’s Birthday Will Win Your Hearts!

    The Facebook post of Nivin Pauly has turned out to be hugely popular and it has fetched a good number of likes. The fans and followers of Nivin Pauly too have wished Daveed on the real special occasion.

    Earlier, a week ago, Nivin Pauly's younger child Rhesah had celebrated her first birthday and the actor had sent out an equally special message on the day as well. Take a look at the Facebook post of Nivin Pauly.

    On the work front, Nivin Pauly has completed the shoot of his upcoming big budget venture Kayamkualm Kochunni, which is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The actor had announced the completion of shoot of the film yesterday (June 01, 2018).

    Read more about: nivin pauly
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue