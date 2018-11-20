 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly Starrer Mikhael's First Look Poster To Be Released At 7 PM Today!

Mikhael, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer, which is also the second directorial venture of the film-maker Haneef Adeni, is undeniably one of the most awaited upcoming Malayalam movies. Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with a teaser of the movie, which was released on the special day of Nivin Pauly's birthday and the teaser did win the praises from the audiences.

Now, the makers of Mikhael are all set to release the first look poster of the movie. The first look poster of the movie will be released at 7 PM today (November 20, 2018). The audiences are eagerly looking forward for the crackling poster of the movie.

Earlier, the teaser of Mikhael suggested that the film will indeed be high on mass moments and that something special is in the offing. Nothing much has been revealed about the character that Nivin Pauly portrays in the movie and now all eyes are on the first look poster of the movie and what it would offer for the audiences.

Mikhael has its script penned by the director himself. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also features actor Unni Mukundan in an important role. Mikhael also features Manjima Mohan, Shanthi Krishna, etc., in important roles.