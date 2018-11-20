 »   »   »  Nivin Pauly Starrer Mikhael's First Look Poster Is Out!

Mikhael, the upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer, which is also the second directorial venture of the film-maker Haneef Adeni, is undeniably one of the most awaited upcoming Malayalam movies. Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with a teaser of the movie, which was released on the special day of Nivin Pauly's birthday and the teaser did win the praises from the audiences.

Now, the makers of Mikhael have come up with the first look poster of the movie. As promised, the first look poster of the movie was launched at 7 PM this evening (November 20, 2018). The poster of the movie, featuring Nivin Pauly is indeed a superb one and has definitely raised curiosity in the minds of the audiences. Take a look at the first look poster of Mikhael.

Earlier, the teaser of Mikhael suggested that the film will indeed be high on mass moments and that something special is in the offing. Now, the poster of the movie has also indicated the same. Nothing much has been revealed about the character that Nivin Pauly portrays in the movie

Mikhael has its script penned by the director himself. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also features actor Unni Mukundan in an important role. Mikhael also features Manjima Mohan, Shanthi Krishna, etc., in important roles.