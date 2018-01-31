 »   »   » Nivin Pauly In 2018: A List Featuring Versatile Films!

Hey Jude

Hey Jude is set to be Nivin Pauly's first major release of the year 2018 and the movie will hit the theatres on February 02, 2018.The film, directed by Shyamaprasad features Nivin Pauly in the character, who has some peculiar characteristics and we definitely can expect a sensational performance from this most dependable actor. Trisha plays the leading lady in the movie.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Kayamkulam Kochunni is a big budget venture which marks the first association of Nivin Pauly and Rosshan Andrrews. The shoot of this period flick is currently progressing and the movie features the actor in the role of Kayamkulam Kochunni, a heroic outlaw like Robin Hood. . Importantly, Mohanlal will also be a part of this highly awaited movie. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the movie.

Love Action Drama

Love Action Drama marks the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan and this upcoming entertainer will feature Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles. According to the reports, the film is all set to go on floors soon. Reportedly, this upcoming film is a different take on the yesteryear classic Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Nivin Pauly will be seen essaying a character named Dineshan.

Moothon

Moothon is definitely one among the most anticipated movies of Nivin Pauly and the actor will be seen in a completely different role and get-up in this film, directed by Geethu Mohan Das. The first schedule of shoot has already been completed. The rest of the works are expected to be completed in this year itself.

N N Pillai Biopic

Yet another big movie is in the pipeline for Nivin Pauly. The biopic on NN Pillai will feature the charismatic actor in the lead role. This yet-to-be-title film will be helmed by popular film-maker Rajeev Ravi and the movie is expected to start rolling this year itself.