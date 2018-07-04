 »   »   »  Njan Marykutty All Set To Hit The Theatres In UAE/GCC!

Njan Marykutty, directed by Ranjith Sankar and featuring Jayasurya in the lead role has turned out to be one of the most appreciated movies of the recent times. The film, which had hit the theatres across Kerala on June 15, 2018 is continuing its successful run.

The Jayasurya starrer had hit the theatres in the rest of the parts of the country on June 22, 2018. Now, Njan Marykutty is all set to hit the theatres across UAE/GCC regions. Reportedly, the film will be gracing the big screens in UAE/GCC on July 05, 2018. The movie will be released in as many as 32 screens across UAE and 9 screens in GCC Oman.

Njan Marykutty has received thumbs up from the critics & the audiences and the movie is expected to enjoy a good run in UAE/GCC as well. Meanwhile, Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the other big release of the previous month has already hit the theatres in UAE/GCC a couple of weeks ago and has been enjoying a fantabulous run out there.

Apart from Jayasurya, Njan Marykutty also features Aju Varghese, Jewel Mary, Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Innocent etc., in important roles. Jayasurya has been receiving a lot of praises for his spectacular performance in the movie. The film has its script penned by the director himself.