 »   »   » Njan Marykutty Update: The Jayasurya Starrer Will Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Jayasurya has had a fantastic 2018 so far, with his films Aadu 2 and Captain, enjoying a good run in the theatres. Aadu 2 had hit the theatres towards the end of 2017 and it went on rule the theatres in the month of January 2018 as well.

Now, all eyes are on Jayasurya's next venture Njan Marykutty, which has grabbed the attention of the moviegoers, right since the day of announcement. In this film, Jayasurya will be seen essaying the role of a transgender and the actor's amazing makeover for the film has left the audiences stunned.



Now, the makers of Njan Marykutty have fixed the exact release date of the movie. Earlier, there were reports that the movie will be an Eid release. Now, it has been confirmed that Jayasurya starrer Njan Marykutty will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. The makers of the film have also come up with a new poster of the film.



The shooting of Njan Marykutty, directed by popular film-maker Ranjith Sankar, has already been completed. The filming had commenced in the month of March 2018. The makers of Njan Marykutty have remained tight-lipped about the storyline of the movie. One thing is of sure that we can expect yet another stellar performance of Jayasurya.



Apart from Jayasurya, Njan Marykutty also features actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joju George, Jewel Mary etc., in crucial roles. The film is being brought to the theatres by Punyalan Cinemas.