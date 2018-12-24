 »   »   »  Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (3 Days): Enjoys a Grand First Weekend!

English
    Njan Prakashan, the Fahadh Faasil starrer written by Sreenivasan directed by Sathyan Anthikkad has hit the right chords with the audiences. The movie that graced the big screens on December 21, 2018 as one among the major Christmas movie releases of this year has been lapped up by the audiences. Njan Prakashan has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters and has opened on a good note in majority of the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, Njan Prakashan has enjoyed a solid opening weekend at the box office. Read Njan Prakashan box office collections to know more about the same here.

    First Day Collections

    Njan Prakashan enjoyed a superb first day at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie had as many as 16 shows on day 1 out there. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan fetched 5.82 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 91% on day 1

    Saturday & Sunday

    There was an increase in collections in the movie on Saturday and Sunday. The family audiences poured in large numbers on these two days and the film went on to register an increased number of house full shows in these days.

    3 Days Collections

    It has to be said that Njan Prakashan has enjoyed a grand first weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan has fetched approximately 18.76 Lakhs from the first 3 days of its run.

    Best Performing Movie

    A good number of movies had hit the theatres over this weekend as Christmas movie releases. Njan Prakashan, with its amazing outing at the box office has outperformed almost all the other movies in terms of collections at the Kochi multiplexes. Njan Prakashan continues to be the most preferred movie of the audiences at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 9:56 [IST]
