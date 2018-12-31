 »   »   »  Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (Day 10): Continues Its Fabulous Run

Saturday Collections

Njan Prakashan has as many as 23 shows on its second week at the Kochi multiplexes. On the 9th day of its release, the film fetched approximately 8.90 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes at an occupancy rate of 95%. The film registered 12 house full shows as well.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Day 10 Collections

Njan Prakashan's second Sunday at the Kochi multiplexes was indeed a fabulous one. On the day 10, the film fetched an impressive amount of 9.14 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of above 98%.

Statistcs Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Second Weekend

Njan Prakashan enjoyed a sensational second weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film registered above 18 Lakhs altogether on its second Saturday and Sunday, which is higher than the amount that it collected on first Saturday and Sunday.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Total Collections

Njan Prakashan has already went past the 50-Lakhs mark at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 73.73 Lakhs from the first 10 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.