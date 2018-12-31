English
 »   »   »  Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (Day 10): Continues Its Fabulous Run

Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (Day 10): Continues Its Fabulous Run

By
    Njan Prakashan has turned out to be the talk of the M'town. The film, which came in to the theatres on December 21, 2018 has been enjoying a spectacular run in the theatres right from the first day of its release. Family audiences have given the movie a thumbs up and we witnessed the film running to packed houses even during the weekdays. Njan Prakashan is on its way to become a huge blockbuster at the box office and the movie is rock-steady at the box office even in the second week of its run. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film is ranking at the top spot. Read Njan Prakashan box office collections to know more.

    Saturday Collections

    Njan Prakashan has as many as 23 shows on its second week at the Kochi multiplexes. On the 9th day of its release, the film fetched approximately 8.90 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes at an occupancy rate of 95%. The film registered 12 house full shows as well.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Day 10 Collections

    Njan Prakashan's second Sunday at the Kochi multiplexes was indeed a fabulous one. On the day 10, the film fetched an impressive amount of 9.14 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of above 98%.

    Statistcs Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Second Weekend

    Njan Prakashan enjoyed a sensational second weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film registered above 18 Lakhs altogether on its second Saturday and Sunday, which is higher than the amount that it collected on first Saturday and Sunday.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Total Collections

    Njan Prakashan has already went past the 50-Lakhs mark at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 73.73 Lakhs from the first 10 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Read more about: njan prakashan fahadh faasil
    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 12:57 [IST]
