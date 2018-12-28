English
Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (Day 7): The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Racing Ahead!

By
    Njan Prakashan, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role has won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. The movie has emerged as the most preferred movie of the audiences among all the Malayalam movies that released during the Christmas season. It has been one week since the release of Njan Prakashan and the movie has already made a huge mark at the box office. At the Kochi multiplexes, Njan Prakashan is all set to scale newer heights in the days to come. Read Njan Prakashan box office collections report to know how much the film has collected so far.

    Christmas Day Collections

    Njan Prakashan had as many as 20 shows on Christmas day at the Kochi multiplexes. The film registered huge collections and at impressive occupancy rates. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 7.28 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 99.19 %

    Working Days

    Njan Prakashan continued its formidable run in the later days as well. Even during the working days, Njan Prakashan registered good collections at extremely good occupancy rates with family audiences pouring in to the theatres.

    Day 7 Collections

    Njan Prakashan completed the first week of its run in style. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan fetched approximately 7.13 Lakhs on its seventh day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film had an occupancy rate of 92%.

    First Week Collections

    Njan Prakashan enjoyed an extremely good first week at the box office. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan has fetched approximately 47 Lakhs from the first 7 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes and is all set to cross the 50-Lakh mark soon.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 9:21 [IST]
