 »   »   » Not Prithviraj, But This Tamil Actor Roped In For Karnan!

Karnan, the ambitious project of RS Vimal, which was supposed to feature Prithviraj in the lead role has been in the news, ever since a big announcement of the film was made.

The big budget project found a place in the list of the most awaited projects of the Malayalam film industry, straight away. The movie was also tagged as a magnum opus of the actor, Prithviraj.



Not many updates regarding Prithviraj's Karnan had surfaced, of late. Meanwhile, rumours also surfaced that the film has been dropped. But now, here is a big update regarding Karnan but the disappointing news for all Prithviraj fans is that not Prithviraj, but another popular Tamil actor has been roped in for the big budget project. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

