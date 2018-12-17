 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections 3 Days (Worldwide): Reaches Newer Heights!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Odiyan has been enjoying a fantastic outing in the theatres ever since its release on December 14, 2018. The Mohanlal starrer, which made a record release by gracing the theatres in various parts of the globe on the very same day has enjoyed a memorable first weekend at the box office. The collections are huge as expected and the film has managed to break some of the big records on the first 3 days itself. Audiences have been eager to know about how much the film collected on its first weekend and now, the makers themselves have come up with an official update regarding the same. Read Odiyan box office collections report to know more.
30-Crore Club
Odiyan did set a new record on its opening day at the box office. Reportedly, the film went past the 30-Crore mark on its day 1 itself at the worldwide box office. Odiyan fetched approximately 32.99 Crores on its very first day at the worldwide box office.
3 Days Worldwide Collections
Odiyan did enjoy a fabulous first weekend and the box office numbers of the film suggest the same. It has been confirmed that Odiyan has fetched approximately 60 Crores from the first 3 days of its run at the worldwide box office. A new poster of the film has also been sent out.
50-Crore Club
Well, with this Odiyan has turned out to be the proud new member of the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. At the same time, Odiyan is also the fastest Malayalam movie to enter the 50-Crore club.
Record Breaking Opening Weekend
Going by the reports, Odiyan has done a fabulous business in majority of its release centres. The Tamil and Telugu versions have also clicked well. The movie has pocketed all the major box office collection records including top day 1 opening grosser, top opening weekend grosser etc.