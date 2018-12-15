English
 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 1): The Mohanlal Starrer Registers A Fabulous Opening!

Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 1): The Mohanlal Starrer Registers A Fabulous Opening!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Odiyan has arrived in to the theatres amidst a whole lot of celebrations. The first show of the film began as early as 4:30 AM in the morning with the fans offering a royal welcome to the movie of the year. At the Kochi multiplexes, Odiyan has been the film which has got the maximum number of shows over the weekend. The film was all set for a grand beginning and create some new records at the box office. Has the film managed to do that? Read Odiyan box office collection (day 1) report here to know more about the same.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Initially, the film had as many as above 65 shows charted at the Kochi multiplexes with the film eyeing to become the biggest ever release of the year so far. At the same time, some of the morning shows got cancelled due to Harthal and the shows at some of the multiplexes reportedly commenced by 6 PM in the evening.

    The Advance Booking

    Well, the advance booking for Odiyan was solid with most of the shows having been sold out even before the release day. The evening shows were indeed jam-packed with audiences flocking in to the theatres in large numbers.

    The Day 1 Collections

    According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan had as many as 37 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch 12.66 Lakhs on day 1, which are indeed fabulous numbers.

    The Day 1 Topper At The Kochi Multiplexes

    At the same time, the top day 1 grosser at the Kochi multiplexes among the Malayalam movies is Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had fetched approximately 19.5 Lakhs on its opening day. Odiyan would have definitely overtaken this collections had the morning shows were not cancelled.

    The Weekend Ahead

    Odiyan is sure to enjoy a grand weekend with higher collections on the next two days. The collections on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be huge and most of the shows are already filled.

    Read more about: odiyan mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue