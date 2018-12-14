 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 1): The Mohanlal Starrer Registers A Fabulous Opening!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Odiyan has arrived in to the theatres amidst a whole lot of celebrations. The first show of the film began as early as 4:30 AM in the morning with the fans offering a royal welcome to the movie of the year. At the Kochi multiplexes, Odiyan has been the film which has got the maximum number of shows over the weekend. The film was all set for a grand beginning and create some new records at the box office. Has the film managed to do that? Read Odiyan box office collection (day 1) report here to know more about the same.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Initially, the film had as many as above 65 shows charted at the Kochi multiplexes with the film eyeing to become the biggest ever release of the year so far. At the same time, some of the morning shows got cancelled due to Harthal and the shows at some of the multiplexes reportedly commenced by 6 PM in the evening.
The Advance Booking
Well, the advance booking for Odiyan was solid with most of the shows having been sold out even before the release day. The evening shows were indeed jam-packed with audiences flocking in to the theatres in large numbers.
The Expected Collections
An official update regarding the show count and collections are yet to be revealed. Odiyan is expected to have collected above 10 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.
The Day 1 Topper At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the same time, the top day 1 grosser at the Kochi multiplexes among the Malayalam movies is Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had fetched approximately 19.5 Lakhs on its opening day. Odiyan would have definitely overtaken this collections had the morning shows were not cancelled.
The Weekend Ahead
Odiyan is sure to enjoy a grand weekend with higher collections on the next two days. The collections on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be huge and most of the shows are already filled.