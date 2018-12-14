 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 1): The Mohanlal Starrer Registers A Fabulous Opening!

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Initially, the film had as many as above 65 shows charted at the Kochi multiplexes with the film eyeing to become the biggest ever release of the year so far. At the same time, some of the morning shows got cancelled due to Harthal and the shows at some of the multiplexes reportedly commenced by 6 PM in the evening.

The Advance Booking

Well, the advance booking for Odiyan was solid with most of the shows having been sold out even before the release day. The evening shows were indeed jam-packed with audiences flocking in to the theatres in large numbers.

The Expected Collections

An official update regarding the show count and collections are yet to be revealed. Odiyan is expected to have collected above 10 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.

The Day 1 Topper At The Kochi Multiplexes

At the same time, the top day 1 grosser at the Kochi multiplexes among the Malayalam movies is Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had fetched approximately 19.5 Lakhs on its opening day. Odiyan would have definitely overtaken this collections had the morning shows were not cancelled.

The Weekend Ahead

Odiyan is sure to enjoy a grand weekend with higher collections on the next two days. The collections on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be huge and most of the shows are already filled.