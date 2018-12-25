 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 11): Maintains A Good Momentum!

The Second Weekend

As mentioned above, Odiyan started off its second week at the Kochi multiplexes with 12 shows/day. The film enjoyed a good second weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the movie registering decent occupancy rates on these 2 days.

Saturday & Sunday Collections

Despite many other movies making its entry to the theatres, Odiyan made a mark in the theatres on its second weekend. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched 3.79 Lakhs and 4.07 Lakhs on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film also registered house full shows on these days.

Day 11 Collections

Odiyan enjoyed decent collections on Monday as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched 3.42 Lakhs on its 11th day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film had an occupancy rate of approximately 79% on its second Monday, which is quite impressive.

11 Days Collections

Odiyan has already crossed the 80-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has fetched approximately 87 Lakhs from the 11 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam