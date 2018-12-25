 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 11): Maintains A Good Momentum!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer is in the second week of its run in the theatres. The movie had opened on a grand note at the box office with the film scripting many big records in the opening weekend itself. At the Kochi multiplexes, Odiyan went past the 50-Lakh mark within 4 days of time and now in the second week of its run, the film has above 10 shows/day. Odiyan is enjoying a decent run out at the Kochi multiplexes despite many other movie coming out in the theatres in the past weekend. Read Odiyan box office collections report to know how much the film has collected so far.
The Second Weekend
As mentioned above, Odiyan started off its second week at the Kochi multiplexes with 12 shows/day. The film enjoyed a good second weekend at the Kochi multiplexes with the movie registering decent occupancy rates on these 2 days.
Saturday & Sunday Collections
Despite many other movies making its entry to the theatres, Odiyan made a mark in the theatres on its second weekend. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched 3.79 Lakhs and 4.07 Lakhs on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film also registered house full shows on these days.
Day 11 Collections
Odiyan enjoyed decent collections on Monday as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie fetched 3.42 Lakhs on its 11th day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film had an occupancy rate of approximately 79% on its second Monday, which is quite impressive.
11 Days Collections
Odiyan has already crossed the 80-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has fetched approximately 87 Lakhs from the 11 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam