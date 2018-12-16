English
Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 2): Enjoys A Powerful Second Day!

By
    It is Odiyan mania all over and the film, starring Mohanlal in the lead role has rightly set the box office on fire as expected. Audiences have come out in large numbers to watch this film, which is in fact one of the most awaited films of the year. Odiyan had enjoyed a fabulous day 1 with the movie witnessing a stellar opening in most of the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, Odiyan did receive a scintillating welcome and the momentum was maintained on the second day of its run as well. Read Odiyan box office collections report to know more about the same here.

    The Second Day At The Kochi Multiplexes

    Odiyan enjoyed a powerful second day at the Kochi multiplexes. In fact, the film had as many as 54 shows on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes and the film did go on to fetch big collections.

    Day 2 Collections

    According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan has fetched approximately 17.79 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 92 % on its second day at the Kochi Multiplexes. The report also suggests that the film had registered as many as 14 House full shows

    2 Days Total Collections

    Well, Odiyan has already touched the 30-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has fetched approximately 30.45 Lakhs from the first 2 days of its run at the multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Overtakes Kayamkulam Kochunni

    By collecting 30.45 Lakhs, Odiyan has overtaken Kayamkulam Kochunni's 2 days collections at the Kochi multiplexes. The Nivin Pauly starrer had went on to collect 30.42 Lakhs from the first 2 days of its run.

    At The Single Screens

    Odiyan has been doing a fabulous business in the single screens in Kochi as well. the movie did make a fantabulous opening. The movie enjoyed a very good rush on the second day as well in the single screens.

