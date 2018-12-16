 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 2): Enjoys A Powerful Second Day!

The Second Day At The Kochi Multiplexes

Odiyan enjoyed a powerful second day at the Kochi multiplexes. In fact, the film had as many as 54 shows on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes and the film did go on to fetch big collections.

Day 2 Collections

According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan has fetched approximately 17.79 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 92 % on its second day at the Kochi Multiplexes. The report also suggests that the film had registered as many as 14 House full shows

2 Days Total Collections

Well, Odiyan has already touched the 30-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has fetched approximately 30.45 Lakhs from the first 2 days of its run at the multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Overtakes Kayamkulam Kochunni

By collecting 30.45 Lakhs, Odiyan has overtaken Kayamkulam Kochunni's 2 days collections at the Kochi multiplexes. The Nivin Pauly starrer had went on to collect 30.42 Lakhs from the first 2 days of its run.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

At The Single Screens

Odiyan has been doing a fabulous business in the single screens in Kochi as well. the movie did make a fantabulous opening. The movie enjoyed a very good rush on the second day as well in the single screens.