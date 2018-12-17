 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 3): Completes The First Weekend In Style!

The First Two Days

Odiyan did make an exceptional start at the Kochi multiplexes. The second day was even more better for the movie in terms of collections and being a Sunday, the movie was expected to maintain the same momentum on the third day as well.

A Fabulous Third Day

Well, Odiyan enjoyed a fabulous first Sunday and it matched up to the expectations bestowed on it. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan fetched approximately 17.5 Lakhs on its third day from the Kochi multiplexes.

3 Days Collections

Odiyan has enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend with staggering collections. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has gone on to fetch approximately 48.05 Lakhs from the first 3 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Record Breaking Collections

Well, Odiyan has indeed enjoyed a record breaking weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film fell just short of making to the 50-Lakh club from the first three days of run. But still, it is the best first weekend ( 3 Days) collections for a movie at the Kochi multiplexes in this year so far.

The Weekdays Ahead

At the same time, the upcoming weekdays will be so crucial for the movie. If the film goes on to maintain the same momentum during the weekdays, then the film is sure to reach newer heights at the box office. Let us wait and see.