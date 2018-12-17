 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 3): Completes The First Weekend In Style!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer has taken over the Kerala box office and the film, which is indeed the movie of the month has made a remarkable start. There were high expectations on the huge numbers that the film would rake in at the box office and the initial collections of Odiyan prove that those expectations have not faltered. Odiyan has been enjoying a tremendous run in both the single screens and the multiplexes. The Kochi multiplexes have been one of the best performing centres for the movie. Read Odiyan box office collections report to know how well the film performed on its third day of run.
The First Two Days
Odiyan did make an exceptional start at the Kochi multiplexes. The second day was even more better for the movie in terms of collections and being a Sunday, the movie was expected to maintain the same momentum on the third day as well.
A Fabulous Third Day
Well, Odiyan enjoyed a fabulous first Sunday and it matched up to the expectations bestowed on it. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan fetched approximately 17.5 Lakhs on its third day from the Kochi multiplexes.
3 Days Collections
Odiyan has enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend with staggering collections. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has gone on to fetch approximately 48.05 Lakhs from the first 3 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Record Breaking Collections
Well, Odiyan has indeed enjoyed a record breaking weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film fell just short of making to the 50-Lakh club from the first three days of run. But still, it is the best first weekend ( 3 Days) collections for a movie at the Kochi multiplexes in this year so far.
The Weekdays Ahead
At the same time, the upcoming weekdays will be so crucial for the movie. If the film goes on to maintain the same momentum during the weekdays, then the film is sure to reach newer heights at the box office. Let us wait and see.