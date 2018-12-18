English
Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 4): Crosses A Major Milestone!

    Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon has entered the crucial weekdays. The movie had enjoyed a record-breaking weekend and all eyes were on the performance of the movie on the first Monday. Odiyan has started off its run for the weekdays with a good number of shows in the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, Odiyan enjoys the major chunk of shows and the film is definitely eyeing more and more records. Meanwhile, the film has crossed a major milestone at the Kochi multiplexes as well. Read Odiyan box office collections (Day 4) report to know more about the same here.

    First Weekend Collections

    Odiyan did enjoy a record-breaking weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had a fabulous run and it went on to fetch approximately 48.05 Lakhs within the first 3 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. With this, Odiyan has set a new record in terms of opening weekend collections in the year 2018.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Monday Collections

    Odiyan had as many as 46 shows on its first Monday at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan went on to fetch approximately 7.6 Lakhs on its fourth day at the Kochi multiplexes.

    The Occupancy Rate

    The occupancy rate for Odiyan in total were on the lesser side on the first Monday. The film registered an occupancy rate of 48%. At the same time, the occupancy rate for the evening shows were above 71%, which is a positive sign.

    50-Lakh Mark

    Meanwhile, Odiyan has crossed a major milestone at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has went past the 50-Lakh mark at the multiplexes. Odiyan achieved the same within the fourth day of its run and now is the fastest entrant to the club along with Kayamkulam Kochunni.

    4 days Total Collections

    Odiyan enjoyed decent collections on Monday even though the occupancy rates was lesser. At the same time, higher collections were expected. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched 55 Lakhs from the 4 days of its run so far at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Read more about: odiyan mohanlal
    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
