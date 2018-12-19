English
Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 5): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Tuesday?

    Odiyan, the big film of the season is out in the theatres and the Mohanlal starrer did enjoy a phenomenal outing at the box office in the initial days. Never before we have seen a Malayalam film making it to the theatres amidst such a huge hype. The reports that have come out suggest that the movie has crossed the 60-Crore mark at the box office on its first weekend. At the Kochi multiplexes, Odiyan currently undergoing the weekdays test and how well did the movie go on to perform on its first Tuesday? Read Odiyan box office collections (Day 5) report to know more about the same.

    The First Monday

    Odiyan enjoyed decent collection on its first Monday at the Kochi multiplexes even though there was a drop in comparison with the huge amounts that it had collected on its first weekend. The film collected 7.60 Lakhs from the 46 shows that it had on Monday.

    Tuesday Collections

    On the fifth day of its release, Odiyan had as many as 45 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan went on to fetch 6.13 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of approximately 43 %.

    5 Days Collections

    The movie which crossed the 50-Lakh mark on Monday has now went past the 60-Lakh mark as well at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximtaley 61.79 Lakhs from the first 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    At The Kochi Single Screens

    Meanwhile. Odiyan has ftched huge numbers from the single screens in Kochi as well. Reportedly, the movie has collected approximately 77.60 Lakhs from the first 5 days of run at the single screens in Kochi.

    Wednesday, December 19, 2018
