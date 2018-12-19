 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 5): How Well Did The Movie Perform On Tuesday?

The First Monday

Odiyan enjoyed decent collection on its first Monday at the Kochi multiplexes even though there was a drop in comparison with the huge amounts that it had collected on its first weekend. The film collected 7.60 Lakhs from the 46 shows that it had on Monday.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Tuesday Collections

On the fifth day of its release, Odiyan had as many as 45 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan went on to fetch 6.13 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of approximately 43 %.

5 Days Collections

The movie which crossed the 50-Lakh mark on Monday has now went past the 60-Lakh mark as well at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximtaley 61.79 Lakhs from the first 5 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

At The Kochi Single Screens

Meanwhile. Odiyan has ftched huge numbers from the single screens in Kochi as well. Reportedly, the movie has collected approximately 77.60 Lakhs from the first 5 days of run at the single screens in Kochi.