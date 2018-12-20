 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 6): Here's How Much The Film Collected!

The Weekdays Test

Odiyan has been enjoying decent collections even though not great on the weekdays but the occupancy rates for the film aren't that impressive. On Monday, the movie had managed to fetch above 7 Lakhs whereas on Tuesday the movie went on to fetch above 6 Lakhs.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Wednesday Collections

The film had as many as 44 shows on its sixth day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has managed to fetch approximately 5.21 Lakhs on Wednesday at an occupancy rate of 34.5 %.

6 Days Collections

The movie had touched the 60 Lakhs mark on Tuesday. Now, the movie which has completed six days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes has fetched approximately 67 Lakhs so far.

How Good Will Be The Seventh Day?

Well, the film has an equally good number of shows on Thursday. The advance booking aren't that impressive but the occupancy rates for the evening shows are expected to be on the better side. At the same time, a good number of movies are releasing tomorrow. It has to be seen whether it would affect the number of shows of Odiyan or not.