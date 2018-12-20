English
Odiyan Box Office Collections (Day 6): Here's How Much The Film Collected!

By
    Odiyan is all set to complete the first week of its run in the theatres. The box office performances of the movie in various different centres have been the talk of the M'town. Odiyan garnered a fabulous opening in many of the centres and the case of Kochi multiplexes wasn't anything different. The film continues to be the top prefere Malayalam movie of the moviegoers at the Kochi multiplexes. On the 6th day of its release Odiyan enjoyed a very good number of shows. How well did the film perfom on Wednesday? Read Odiyan box office collections report to know more about the same.

    The Weekdays Test

    Odiyan has been enjoying decent collections even though not great on the weekdays but the occupancy rates for the film aren't that impressive. On Monday, the movie had managed to fetch above 7 Lakhs whereas on Tuesday the movie went on to fetch above 6 Lakhs.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Wednesday Collections

    The film had as many as 44 shows on its sixth day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has managed to fetch approximately 5.21 Lakhs on Wednesday at an occupancy rate of 34.5 %.

    6 Days Collections

    The movie had touched the 60 Lakhs mark on Tuesday. Now, the movie which has completed six days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes has fetched approximately 67 Lakhs so far.

    How Good Will Be The Seventh Day?

    Well, the film has an equally good number of shows on Thursday. The advance booking aren't that impressive but the occupancy rates for the evening shows are expected to be on the better side. At the same time, a good number of movies are releasing tomorrow. It has to be seen whether it would affect the number of shows of Odiyan or not.

    Read more about: odiyan mohanlal
    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
