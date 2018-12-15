 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections: The Movie Shatters All The Existing Records!

Worldwide Release In Different Languages

Odiyan did make a worldwide release with the Tamil and the Telugu dubbed versions of the film also gracing the big screens on the same day. Reportedly, the film had as many as 12,000 shows on day 1, which again was a new record for Mollywood.

All India Opening Day Collections

There were various unconfirmed reports doing the rounds regarding the day 1 collections of the movie. Now, an official update regarding the same has been made through the official Facebook page of the movie. Reportedly, the movie has fetched as much as 16.48 Crores on its day 1 at the All India Box Office.

An All-time Record

Well, this is an all-time record set by any Malayalam movie. It is for the very first time that a Malayalam film is fetching above 10-Crores on the first day of its run at the all Indian box office. Odiyan has definitely set the bar higher.

Kerala Collections

Meanwhile, reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the film has set a new day 1 record in Kerala as well. The various reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the film has fetched approximately 7.2 Crores from Kerala alone.

Worldwide Collections

At the same time, certain reports have also surfaced regarding the worldwide collections of the movie. According to the reports, Odiyan has fetched 32 Crores on day 1. A poster carrying the collection details have also been doing the rounds on social media.