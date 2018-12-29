English
 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections Update: Crosses A Big Milestone In This Centre!

Odiyan Box Office Collections Update: Crosses A Big Milestone In This Centre!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon has entered the third week of its run in the theatres across the state. The film has been doing a decent business in many of the centres with the family audiences showing their interest in the movie. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has as many as 9 shows/day on its third week of run and the movie continues to draw crowd in good numbers. The occupancy rate for the film is on the positive side with the film fetching decent collections. Importantly, Odiyan has now crossed a big milestone at the Kochi multiplexes. Read Odiyan box office collections report to know more about the same.

    15 Days Collections

    Odiyan kick-started its third week of run at the Kochi multiplexes in style with the film fetching approximately 2.60 Lakhs on day 15. The movie has fetched approximately 99.86 Lakhs in total from the first 15 days of its run.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    16th Day At The Multiplexes

    Odiyan has started off the 16th day at the Kochi multiplexes on a good note. The booking for the evening shows are also on the positive side. Odiyan is expected to register good collections on this day as well..

    1-Crore Club

    With its good run at the box office, Odiyan has gone on to crossed a major milestone. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan has went on to join the coveted 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie went on to cross the coveted mark this morning.

    Sixth Film Of Mohanlal

    Odiyan is the sixth film of Mohanlal, to enter the coveted 100-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. Earlier, Mohanlal movies like Drishyam, Pulimurugan, Oppam, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Kayamkulam Kochunni etc., had made an entry to the multiplexes.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Read more about: odiyan mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue