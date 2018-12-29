 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections Update: Crosses A Big Milestone In This Centre!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cops In Kannur Recreate Iconic Beatles Cover To Promote Road Safety
-
- Best Notch Screen Smartphones That Launched In 2018 Under Rs 15,000
- Another 2-Day Public Sector Bank Strike Ahead
- All-New Maruti WagonR Spied Undisguised — Launch In Early 2019
- AFC Asian Cup: We Aim To Overcome All Adversities, Says Anirudh Thapa
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Views On MeToo Movement
- Health Benefits Of Taro Root Arbi
- Wilderness Of Rajaji National Park
Odiyan, the Mohanlal starrer, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon has entered the third week of its run in the theatres across the state. The film has been doing a decent business in many of the centres with the family audiences showing their interest in the movie. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has as many as 9 shows/day on its third week of run and the movie continues to draw crowd in good numbers. The occupancy rate for the film is on the positive side with the film fetching decent collections. Importantly, Odiyan has now crossed a big milestone at the Kochi multiplexes. Read Odiyan box office collections report to know more about the same.
15 Days Collections
Odiyan kick-started its third week of run at the Kochi multiplexes in style with the film fetching approximately 2.60 Lakhs on day 15. The movie has fetched approximately 99.86 Lakhs in total from the first 15 days of its run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
16th Day At The Multiplexes
Odiyan has started off the 16th day at the Kochi multiplexes on a good note. The booking for the evening shows are also on the positive side. Odiyan is expected to register good collections on this day as well..
1-Crore Club
With its good run at the box office, Odiyan has gone on to crossed a major milestone. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan has went on to join the coveted 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie went on to cross the coveted mark this morning.
Sixth Film Of Mohanlal
Odiyan is the sixth film of Mohanlal, to enter the coveted 100-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. Earlier, Mohanlal movies like Drishyam, Pulimurugan, Oppam, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Kayamkulam Kochunni etc., had made an entry to the multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam