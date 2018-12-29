 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Collections Update: Crosses A Big Milestone In This Centre!

15 Days Collections

Odiyan kick-started its third week of run at the Kochi multiplexes in style with the film fetching approximately 2.60 Lakhs on day 15. The movie has fetched approximately 99.86 Lakhs in total from the first 15 days of its run.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

16th Day At The Multiplexes

Odiyan has started off the 16th day at the Kochi multiplexes on a good note. The booking for the evening shows are also on the positive side. Odiyan is expected to register good collections on this day as well..

1-Crore Club

With its good run at the box office, Odiyan has gone on to crossed a major milestone. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Odiyan has went on to join the coveted 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie went on to cross the coveted mark this morning.

Sixth Film Of Mohanlal

Odiyan is the sixth film of Mohanlal, to enter the coveted 100-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. Earlier, Mohanlal movies like Drishyam, Pulimurugan, Oppam, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Kayamkulam Kochunni etc., had made an entry to the multiplexes.

