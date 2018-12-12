 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office Analysis (UAE): Can It Go On To Break The Record Of Baahubali 2?

The Record Number Of Shows

Odiyan is all set to be the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie at the UAE/GCC regions. According to a recent Facebook post of Forum Keralam, the film will have 450 shows in the UAE/GCC regions alone on its very first day.

Advance Booking

The advance booking for Odiyan in the UAE/GCC theatres had commenced a couple of weeks ago and it had opened to a stellar reception. If reports are to be believed, many of the shows for Odiyan have already been sold out.

Odiyan Is Sure To Enjoy A Grand Opening Weekend

Odiyan is sure to enjoy a grand opening weekend and the advance booking would solely be enough to bring in huge collections. The movie is touted to become the top opening weekend grosser among the Malayalam movies at the UAE/GCC regions.

In Terms Of Admits

At present, the record for the maximum number of admits on opening weekend for a South Indian movie, is being held by Baahubali 2. According to Forum Keraqlam, Baahubali 2 had 233K admits on its 2-days long weekend. There are chances for Odiyan to break this record as well.

Pulimurugan's Record

Meanwhile, Pulimurugan is at the third spot in the list of South Indian movies with the maximum number of admits on the opening weekend at UAE/GCC regions. The movie had received 165K admits on its first weekend. Odiyan is sure to overtake that record.