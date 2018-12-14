 »   »   »  Odiyan Box Office: Will The Movie Go On To Create A New Record On The Opening Day?

The Second Biggest Release

At the same time, Odiyan, which has released in 412 screens is at the second place in terms of the all-time biggest releases. 2.0, which had released in above 450 screens in Kerala holds the record for the biggest ever release.

Harthal Day

At the same time, it is a Harthal Day in Kerala and reports doing the rounds suggest that some of the shows of the film have been cancelled in certain centres. At the same time, in some of the centres the film has been playing without any issues.The shows at the multiplexes have not commenced yet.

Great Reception For The Fans Shows

However, the early morning shows of Odiyan occurred without any issues and the turn out for these shows were excellent. The shows started at as early as 4 AM in the morning. The audiences came out in large numbers to watch the film.The situation is similar in all the centres that the film has been playing and the movie is running to packed houses.

Will The Movie Break Day 1 Records?

It is quite understood that Odiyan will make a sensational opening but the fact that the shows are yet to start at multiplexes and certain other centres due to Harthal would affect the collections of the film a bit. Considering that, it seems like it would be hard for the film to break the existing day 1 collections record at the Kerala box office. Let us wait and see.

Worldwide Box Office

At the same time, Odiyan has made a gigantic release in theatres across the globe, which is sure to help the film a lot. Even if the collections in Kerala get affected the movie is sure to score big from the other regions.