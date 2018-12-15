 »   »   »  Odiyan Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On The Release Day!

Piracy Hits Odiyan

Unfortunately, the much awaited film Odiyan has also fallen prey to piracy. The full movie has been uploaded by Tamilrockers on their website. It is the Tamil version of the movie that has been leaked online. This is an unethical act and the audiences are rightly disappointed.

Simultaenous Release In Other Langauges

Odiyan has made a worldwide release and the Tamil & Telugu versions of the film have also made a simultaneous release across the globe.

Earlier Threat

Earlier, reports had surfaced that Tamilrockers had threatened that Odiyan will be leaked online. Later, reports also came in that the makers have taken the precautionary measures to delete the file if it gets uploaded.

When Piracy Hit The Malayalam Film Industry

It is not for the first time that a Malayalam movie is getting hit by piracy. It has been an imoending problem for the entire South Indian film industry. Kayamkulam Kochunni's theatrical print was also leaked online but thankfully, it didn't affect the box office collections of the movie much.

The Buzz Surrounding The Movie

The buzz surrounding Odiyan is phenomenal and the audiences have been flocking in to the theatres in large numbers to view the highly awaited movie. The advance booking is solid for the movie. Most of the shows for the weekend have been booked in advance and the movie is gearing up to set new records.

Odiyan - The Biggest Ever Malayalam Movie

Odiyan is a film that has been touted to be the prestige of the Malayalam film industry. Films like Odiyan don't happen often and movies like these should be watched from the theatres. Let us hope that Odiyan will also successfully overcome the piracy threat and reign high at the box office.