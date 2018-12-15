 »   »   »  Odiyan Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On The Release Day!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rs 100 Coin To Be Introduced Soon — Check It Out
-
- New Maruti Wagon R 2019 Spy Pics — Looks Bigger And Premium Than The Current Model
- PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map To Release In December
- Central Railway Recovers Whopping Rs 125 Crore From Errant Travellers
- Here's Why You Should Celebrate Christimas The 'Pondicherry Way'
- India vs Australia: 2nd — Aussies Ahead
- Woman Gets Engaged To A Chandelier And Gets A Tattoo Of It
- Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Looked So Sad With Ranbir Kapoor!
Odiyan, the film which has been the talk of the town since the past couple of weeks, has made it to the theatres. The Mohanlal movie that ranks among the top in the list of the much awaited movies of all Malayalam movie lovers have made a royal entry to the theatres. The entire film industry's focus is on this movie which has huge stakes invested on it. While the film has hit the theatres, a recent development has occurred which is sure to shock the fans and followers of this movie. Read on to know more about the same here.
Piracy Hits Odiyan
Unfortunately, the much awaited film Odiyan has also fallen prey to piracy. The full movie has been uploaded by Tamilrockers on their website. It is the Tamil version of the movie that has been leaked online. This is an unethical act and the audiences are rightly disappointed.
Simultaenous Release In Other Langauges
Odiyan has made a worldwide release and the Tamil & Telugu versions of the film have also made a simultaneous release across the globe.
Earlier Threat
Earlier, reports had surfaced that Tamilrockers had threatened that Odiyan will be leaked online. Later, reports also came in that the makers have taken the precautionary measures to delete the file if it gets uploaded.
When Piracy Hit The Malayalam Film Industry
It is not for the first time that a Malayalam movie is getting hit by piracy. It has been an imoending problem for the entire South Indian film industry. Kayamkulam Kochunni's theatrical print was also leaked online but thankfully, it didn't affect the box office collections of the movie much.
The Buzz Surrounding The Movie
The buzz surrounding Odiyan is phenomenal and the audiences have been flocking in to the theatres in large numbers to view the highly awaited movie. The advance booking is solid for the movie. Most of the shows for the weekend have been booked in advance and the movie is gearing up to set new records.
Odiyan - The Biggest Ever Malayalam Movie
Odiyan is a film that has been touted to be the prestige of the Malayalam film industry. Films like Odiyan don't happen often and movies like these should be watched from the theatres. Let us hope that Odiyan will also successfully overcome the piracy threat and reign high at the box office.