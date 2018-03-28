 »   »   » Odiyan: Mohanlal & Manju Warrier Shoot For A Song Sequence!

Related Articles
- Mohanlal's Odiyan: An Update On Narain's Role In The Movie!
- Odiyan: Manju Warrier's Look From The Film Is Out!
- Mohanlal's Latest Click From Odiyan Is Indeed a Stunner!
- Mohanlal In Odiyan: Here's What Sathyan Anthikkad Has To Say After Visiting The Sets!
- Mohanlal Releases An All-new Still Of Him As Odiyan Manikyan!
- CONFIRMED! Odiyan's Next Scheduke To Begin On This Date!
- Mohanlal's Odiyan To Reach The Theatres In October?
- Manju Warrier In Odiyan: Get To Know About Actress's Role In The Movie!
- RUMOUR! Is Amitabh Bachchan A Part Of Mohanlal's Odiyan!
- Mohanlal Will Next Join The Shoot Of This Movie!
- Malayalam Movies 2018: The Most Awaited Films Of The First Half Of The Year!
- IN PICS! Mohanlal Enjoys His Holiday With Family & Friends!
- When Mohanlal And Iain Hume Met Each Other!
The Mohanlal starrer Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, is a magnum opus in the making. There hasn't been any other Malayalam movie in the recent times, which has owned the social media just with the stills from the shooting spots.
The final schedule of shoot is moving at full swing and the moviegoers in Kerala are happy to get more exciting updates about the movie. Of late, quite a few stills from the movie have been doing the rounds and now, fresh new stills from a new location have surfaced on social media. Keep scrolling down to view the same..
A Song Shoot
The reports suggest that a song sequence from the film is being canned at the picturesque location of Athirappilly. In this picture, you could see popular choreographer Kala Master as well.
Manju Warrier & Kala Master
Reportedly, Manju Warrier is also a part of the song sequence and a still of the actress along with Kala Master is also doing the rounds. Manju Warrier could be seen in a beautiful blue saree.
Odiyan – The Big Movie
Mohanlal plays the role of Manikyan whereas Manju Warrier appears as Prabha. The works of the final schedule of the movie had begun by the beginning of March and this schedule is expected to be a long one. Well, from the stills that have come out, one thing is for sure; Odiyan will be a film worth waiting for.