English
 »   »   » Odiyan: Mohanlal & Manju Warrier Shoot For A Song Sequence!

Odiyan: Mohanlal & Manju Warrier Shoot For A Song Sequence!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

The Mohanlal starrer Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, is a magnum opus in the making. There hasn't been any other Malayalam movie in the recent times, which has owned the social media just with the stills from the shooting spots.

The final schedule of shoot is moving at full swing and the moviegoers in Kerala are happy to get more exciting updates about the movie. Of late, quite a few stills from the movie have been doing the rounds and now, fresh new stills from a new location have surfaced on social media. Keep scrolling down to view the same..

A Song Shoot

The reports suggest that a song sequence from the film is being canned at the picturesque location of Athirappilly. In this picture, you could see popular choreographer Kala Master as well.

Manju Warrier & Kala Master

Reportedly, Manju Warrier is also a part of the song sequence and a still of the actress along with Kala Master is also doing the rounds. Manju Warrier could be seen in a beautiful blue saree.

Odiyan – The Big Movie

Mohanlal plays the role of Manikyan whereas Manju Warrier appears as Prabha. The works of the final schedule of the movie had begun by the beginning of March and this schedule is expected to be a long one. Well, from the stills that have come out, one thing is for sure; Odiyan will be a film worth waiting for.

Read more about: odiyan mohanlal manju warrier
Story first published: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 17:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat