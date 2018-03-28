 »   »   » Odiyan: Mohanlal & Manju Warrier Shoot For A Song Sequence!

A Song Shoot

The reports suggest that a song sequence from the film is being canned at the picturesque location of Athirappilly. In this picture, you could see popular choreographer Kala Master as well.



Manju Warrier & Kala Master

Reportedly, Manju Warrier is also a part of the song sequence and a still of the actress along with Kala Master is also doing the rounds. Manju Warrier could be seen in a beautiful blue saree.



Odiyan – The Big Movie

Mohanlal plays the role of Manikyan whereas Manju Warrier appears as Prabha. The works of the final schedule of the movie had begun by the beginning of March and this schedule is expected to be a long one. Well, from the stills that have come out, one thing is for sure; Odiyan will be a film worth waiting for.

