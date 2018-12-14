 »   »   »  Odiyan Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much Awaited Movie Of Mohanlal!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Odiyan, the film for which the entire Malayalam film audiences have been waiting for is all set to start its phenomenal rule in the theatres. The Mohanlal starrer, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon is out in the theatres to entertain you as well as leave you mesmerised with the amazing prospects that the film has on store. Odiyan is easily the biggest ever film in the history of Malayalam cinema and the expectations on the film are sky high. Odiyan is making a release across the globe and the film is all set to have early morning shows in many centres. Has Odiyan turned out to be a real gem? Has the film lived up to the expectations? Stay tuned this space to get the answers.
- Odiyan is all set to weave the magic within a few minutes of time. In many of the centres, the first show began at 4:30 AM in the morning and in other centres, the show is set to begin at 6 AM.
- The theatre atmosphere is electrific with the fans gearing up to give a grand welcome to the much awaited movie. Not often we get to see early morning shows like these and Odiyan is here to create some new history. Waiting for the magic to unceil on big screen.
- The wait has come to an end and the show has just begun.
Meanwhile, take a look at some of the interesting facts associated with Odiyan..
Mohanlal's Hardwork & Dedication
Mohanlal has put tremendous effort for the perfection of the character in Odiyan. The actor underwent a special training and lost oodles of weight for the character. Mohanlal's amazing makeover as the younger version of Manikyan is definitely one among the major highlights of the movie.
Pre-release Business
Odiyan has set a new record in terms of the pre-release business as well. Director VA Shrikumar Menon announced that Odiyan has fetched above 100 Crores through its pre-release business itself and thus making it the first ever Malayalam film to achieve this.
The Shoot Of The Climax Sequence
Well, the shoot of the climax sequence of Odiyan was in the news for all the good reasons. Reportedly, the team shot the sequence for close to 20 days and reportedly, the amazing climax sequence is said to be one of the major highlights of the movie.
Mohanlal-Prakash Raj Team
Mohanlal and Prakash Raj will be seen sharing the screen space in Odiyan. It is after a gap of close to 21 years that both the actors are teaming up for a film. Their previous film together was Iruvar, which released in 1997.
Record Number Of Fans Shows
Odiyan has set up a new record in terms of the number of fans shows as well. It is for the first time that a film is getting above 400 fans shows and Odiyan has scripted a new history.
Simulataneous Release In Various Languages
The Tamil and the Telugu dubbed version of Odiyan are also releasing on the same day. It is for the first time that the other language dubbed versions of a Malayalam film is making their entry to the theatres on the same day.
Mammootty's Presence In Odiyan
Megastar Mammootty is also a part of Odiyan and that too in a special way. The much loved actor has lent his voice for the intro narration of this Mohanlal starrer.
The Shooting Locations
The first schedule of shoot of Odiyan started off in Varanasi in the year 2017. The major portions of the film were shot in a place called Thenkurissi in Palakkad. At the same time, some of the portions were shot in Athirappilly as well.
The Life Size Statue
The innovative marketing campaign of Odiyan started off with the arrival of the life size statue of the younger version of Odiyan Manikyan. The statue have been displayed in majority of the theatres and has gained the love and acceptance of the audiences.