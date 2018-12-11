 »   »   »  Odiyan Pre-release Business: Here's How The Film Entered The 100-Crore Club!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Odiyan has already etched its name in the record books with the film fetching big with the pre-release business. Today (December 11, 2018), it was officially announced by director VA Shrikumar Menon that the film has already fetched 100 Crpres with the pre-release business. Well, these are indeed big numbers and never before we have seen a Malayalam film doing such spectacular business. This rightly shows the tremendous hype surrounding the film. A report by Manoramaonline has revealed the exact break-up of the pre-release collections of the movie. Read on to know more about the same here.
Satellite Rights For The Film
Reportedly, the satellite rights of the Malayalam version of the film have been sold for a big amount to two different channels. The movie has bagged 21 Crores in total in connection with the satellite rights alone.
GCC and The Overseas Regions
Going by the reports, the distribution rights for the movie in GCC regions alone has fetched the film 2.9 Crores. The rights for other overseas regions as well as places outside Kerala has fetched the film 1.8 Crores and 2 Crores respectively.
Tamil, Telugu, Hindi Rights (Dub)
Odiyan is all set to be released in Tamil and Telugu as well. The dubbing rights for the Tamil version has fetched the film 4 Crores whereas the Telugu dub rights have fetched the movie 5.2 Crores. Meanwhile, the report suggests that the Hindi theatrical rights and satellite rights have been sold for 4 Crores.
Branding Partners Plus Advertisements
Odiyan has indeed opened new avenues for marketing and branding of Malayalam movies. Association with top brands like Airtel, Kingfisher, My G, Hedge, Confident Group and other advertisements have altogether fetched the film approximately 15 Crores.
The Remake Rights
Well, it seems like Odiyan has already set a place for its own in the remake markets. According to the report, the Tamil remake rights have been sold for 4 Crores whereas the Telugu remake rights have been sold for approximately 5 Crores.
Advance Booking
As you all know, Odiyan has been enjoying phenomenal advance booking with many of the shows having already sold out. According to the reports, Odiyan has already fetche approximately 1 Crores via advance booking from India and other overseas regions. Reportedly, the film has fetched 5.5 Crores from UAE/GCC regions alone via pre-booking.
Tamil & Telugu Satellite Rights
Well, the Tamil as well as the Telugu dubbed version of the film are seemingly enjoying a great demand. Reportedly, the satellite rights for these films have been sold for 3 Crores each.
Audio/Video Rights & Others
The songs of Odiyan have already enjoyed a huge success. The reports suggests that the audio/video rights of the film have fetched 1.8 Crores. At the same time, the film has fetched a theatre advance of 17 Crores as well.
Reportedly, the film has already fetched approximately 101 Crores considering all the pre-release business as well as the advance booking.