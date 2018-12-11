 »   »   »  Odiyan Pre-release Business: Here's How The Film Entered The 100-Crore Club!

Satellite Rights For The Film

Reportedly, the satellite rights of the Malayalam version of the film have been sold for a big amount to two different channels. The movie has bagged 21 Crores in total in connection with the satellite rights alone.

GCC and The Overseas Regions

Going by the reports, the distribution rights for the movie in GCC regions alone has fetched the film 2.9 Crores. The rights for other overseas regions as well as places outside Kerala has fetched the film 1.8 Crores and 2 Crores respectively.

Tamil, Telugu, Hindi Rights (Dub)

Odiyan is all set to be released in Tamil and Telugu as well. The dubbing rights for the Tamil version has fetched the film 4 Crores whereas the Telugu dub rights have fetched the movie 5.2 Crores. Meanwhile, the report suggests that the Hindi theatrical rights and satellite rights have been sold for 4 Crores.

Branding Partners Plus Advertisements

Odiyan has indeed opened new avenues for marketing and branding of Malayalam movies. Association with top brands like Airtel, Kingfisher, My G, Hedge, Confident Group and other advertisements have altogether fetched the film approximately 15 Crores.

The Remake Rights

Well, it seems like Odiyan has already set a place for its own in the remake markets. According to the report, the Tamil remake rights have been sold for 4 Crores whereas the Telugu remake rights have been sold for approximately 5 Crores.

Advance Booking

As you all know, Odiyan has been enjoying phenomenal advance booking with many of the shows having already sold out. According to the reports, Odiyan has already fetche approximately 1 Crores via advance booking from India and other overseas regions. Reportedly, the film has fetched 5.5 Crores from UAE/GCC regions alone via pre-booking.

Tamil & Telugu Satellite Rights

Well, the Tamil as well as the Telugu dubbed version of the film are seemingly enjoying a great demand. Reportedly, the satellite rights for these films have been sold for 3 Crores each.

Audio/Video Rights & Others

The songs of Odiyan have already enjoyed a huge success. The reports suggests that the audio/video rights of the film have fetched 1.8 Crores. At the same time, the film has fetched a theatre advance of 17 Crores as well.