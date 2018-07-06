 »   »   »  Odiyan's Brand New Teaser Is Out; Manikyan Is Gearing Up For A Big Arrival!

Related Articles
It would be hard to find any other film that could beat Odiyan in terms of hype and expectations. The Mohanlal starrer, which went on floors in the year 2017 is yet another magnum opus in the making and the movie is gearing up to hit the theatres this year.
Well, the day July 06, 2018 opened on a big note for all the fans of Mohanlal and the Malayalam film audiences as the actor himself came up with a big announcement. Through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal, it was announced that the new teaser of Odiyan will be hitting the online circuits this evening and as promised, Odiyan's brand new teaser is out.
The New Teaser
Yes, Odiyan's teaser has hit the online circuits. The teaser has been released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal. The new teaser of Odiyan is 1 minute 19 seconds long one.
A Riveting Watch
Much like the previous teaser, this one is also a riveting watch. This teaser has revealed the look of the younger version of Manikyan, the character played by Mohanlal in the movie. He could be seen walking in style amidst the thumping background music. The dialogues by Manikyan from the teaser are catchy ones too.
All Set To Break The Records
As mentioned above, the new teaser of Odiyan is all set to rule the internet as such is the hype surrounding the movie. This teaser has already fetched a good number of views and is expected to create newer records over the upcoming weekend.
The Release Date Of Odiyan
At the same time, an official announcement regarding the exact release date of Odiyan has been made through the official Facebook page of the movie. In the Facebook post in connection with the release of the teaser, it has been announced that Odiyan will hit the theatres on October 11, 2018.
