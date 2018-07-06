 »   »   »  Odiyan's Brand New Teaser Is Out; Manikyan Is Gearing Up For A Big Arrival!

The New Teaser

Yes, Odiyan's teaser has hit the online circuits. The teaser has been released through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal. The new teaser of Odiyan is 1 minute 19 seconds long one.

A Riveting Watch

Much like the previous teaser, this one is also a riveting watch. This teaser has revealed the look of the younger version of Manikyan, the character played by Mohanlal in the movie. He could be seen walking in style amidst the thumping background music. The dialogues by Manikyan from the teaser are catchy ones too.

All Set To Break The Records

As mentioned above, the new teaser of Odiyan is all set to rule the internet as such is the hype surrounding the movie. This teaser has already fetched a good number of views and is expected to create newer records over the upcoming weekend.

The Release Date Of Odiyan

At the same time, an official announcement regarding the exact release date of Odiyan has been made through the official Facebook page of the movie. In the Facebook post in connection with the release of the teaser, it has been announced that Odiyan will hit the theatres on October 11, 2018.