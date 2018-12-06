 »   »   »  Odiyan's First Show To Begin At This Time On December 14, 2018?

First Show

According to the latest reports doing the rounds on social media, Odiyan will be getting early morning shows. Reports doing the rounds suggest that the fans club have confirmed that there will be fans show at 4:30 AM in the morning.

A New Record In Number Of Fans Shows

Meanwhile, Odiyan has already scripted a big record in terms of number of fans shows. Going by the reports, the film has above 300 fans shows on day 1 and the numbers are expected to increase in the coming days as well.

Early Morning Shows

Well, it has been quite some time since a Malayalam movie got early morning shows and that too as early as 4:30 AM in the morning. Most recently, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 had early morning shows, which commenced at 4 AM in the morning in Kerala.

Advance Booking

Reports suggest that the tickets for the fans shows in many of the centres have already been sold out. On the other hand, the censoring of the film has been completed and the advance booking for the normal shows in the theatres across Kerala is expected to begin in the days to come.