 »   »   »  Odiyan's New Poster Has Revealed The Looks Of Manju Warrier & Prakash Raj As Well!

The trailer of Odiyan, which had hit the online circuits a few days ago did hit the right chords with the audiences. Odiyan trailer was indeed a treat for the fans and it gave the audiences a hint that a visual spectacle is in the offing. Now, after the fascinating trailer, a new poster of Odiyan has been revealed and it is sure to gain the interest of one and all.

The brand new poster of Odiyan is quite different from the other posters revealed by the team so far. Mohanlal could be seen in bearded look, which is seemingly the older version of the character Manikyan. At the same time, the new poster has also revealed the looks of Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj in the movie. The audiences had seen a glimpse of their characters in the most recently released trailer.

Manju Warrier essays the role of the leading lady in the movie and she essays a character named as Prabha. At the same time, Prakash Raj reportedly plays a character with negative shades and he essays a character named Ravunni.

Odiyan has been directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. The post production works of the movie is progressing. Reportedly, Odiyan will be gracing the big screens on December 14, 2018.