 »   »   »  Odiyan's Online Bookings Have Commenced And They Are Huge!

Advance Booking Opened

Much to the happiness of the audiences, the online bookings for the tickets of Odiyan have commenced. Going by the reports, the bookings got opened on the prominent ticket booking website BookMyShow on yesterday (December 6, 2018).

Amazing Response

Well, the reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the advance booking has indeed opened to a grand receptions. Reports suggest that the tickets for the initial shows got sold out within minutes of its release.

Early Morning Shows

As you all know, Odiyan is all set to have early morning shows at 4:45 AM, 6:30 AM etc., in some of the centres and the tickets for those shows as well are being sold out at a fast rate.

The Fans Shows

Meanwhile, the fans shows of Odiyan have been enjoying a huge demand. The announcement regarding the fans shows were made much earlier and going by the reports on social media, the tickets for fans shows went sold out like hot cakes earlier itself.

In The UAE/GCC Regions

Odiyan is gearing up for a record release in the UAE/GCC regions itself. The advance booking for the shows in UAE was opened a week ago and it had opened to a similar reception.