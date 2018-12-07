 »   »   »  Odiyan's Online Bookings Have Commenced And They Are Huge!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
We are exactly 1 week away from the majestical arrival of Odiyan in to the theatres. The much talked about movie of the recent times, which ranks at the top in the list of the most awaited movies, is gearing up to rule the theatres. The audiences have been waiting with bated breath for the movie and majority of them are eager to watch the movie on the very first day of its release. Recently, reports had surfaced that the censoring formalities have been completed and now, the tickets for Odiyan are also available in the online circuits. Read on to know more about the same here.
Advance Booking Opened
Much to the happiness of the audiences, the online bookings for the tickets of Odiyan have commenced. Going by the reports, the bookings got opened on the prominent ticket booking website BookMyShow on yesterday (December 6, 2018).
Amazing Response
Well, the reports doing the rounds on social media suggest that the advance booking has indeed opened to a grand receptions. Reports suggest that the tickets for the initial shows got sold out within minutes of its release.
Early Morning Shows
As you all know, Odiyan is all set to have early morning shows at 4:45 AM, 6:30 AM etc., in some of the centres and the tickets for those shows as well are being sold out at a fast rate.
The Fans Shows
Meanwhile, the fans shows of Odiyan have been enjoying a huge demand. The announcement regarding the fans shows were made much earlier and going by the reports on social media, the tickets for fans shows went sold out like hot cakes earlier itself.
In The UAE/GCC Regions
Odiyan is gearing up for a record release in the UAE/GCC regions itself. The advance booking for the shows in UAE was opened a week ago and it had opened to a similar reception.