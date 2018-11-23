English
 »   »   »  Odiyan's Pre-booking In GCC Regions Opens On A Very Good Note!

Odiyan's Pre-booking In GCC Regions Opens On A Very Good Note!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Odiyan wave has hit the Malayalam film audiences. We have 3 more weeks to go for the big arrival of the movie, but still it is Odiyan that is ruling the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. Reportedly, the pre-booking for the film in the UAE/GCC regions have already started.

    The Mohanlal starrer will be making a release in the UAE/GCC regions on the same day of its release in Kerala. The movie will go on to become one among the very few Malayalam movies to have made a worldwide release on the same day.

    Odiyans Pre-booking In GCC Regions Opens On A Very Good Note!

    According to the reports, the pre-booking for the shows in UAE and Bahran regions has already opened. According to a Facebook post sent out by World Wide Films, the company which is distributing Odiyan in UAE/GCC regions, Odiyan has created a history in GCC regions by making a record breaking first day pre-booking.

    Well, it is for the first time that a Malayalam movie is getting a pre-booking weeks before its entry to the theatres. The hype surrounding the film is huge and it is quite sure that the movie will go on to set new box office records on the very first day of its release itself. Odiyan will come out in the theatres on December 14, 2018.

    Read more about: odiyan mohanlal
    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue