 »   »   »  Odiyan's Pre-booking In GCC Regions Opens On A Very Good Note!

Odiyan wave has hit the Malayalam film audiences. We have 3 more weeks to go for the big arrival of the movie, but still it is Odiyan that is ruling the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences. Reportedly, the pre-booking for the film in the UAE/GCC regions have already started.

The Mohanlal starrer will be making a release in the UAE/GCC regions on the same day of its release in Kerala. The movie will go on to become one among the very few Malayalam movies to have made a worldwide release on the same day.

According to the reports, the pre-booking for the shows in UAE and Bahran regions has already opened. According to a Facebook post sent out by World Wide Films, the company which is distributing Odiyan in UAE/GCC regions, Odiyan has created a history in GCC regions by making a record breaking first day pre-booking.

Well, it is for the first time that a Malayalam movie is getting a pre-booking weeks before its entry to the theatres. The hype surrounding the film is huge and it is quite sure that the movie will go on to set new box office records on the very first day of its release itself. Odiyan will come out in the theatres on December 14, 2018.