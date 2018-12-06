English
Odiyan's Tamil Version Is Also On The Way; To Be Brought To The Theatres By This Banner!

    Odiyan is gearing up to be the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema. As you all know, the film will be dubbed in other languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi etc. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in the Tamil version of Odiyan will also be hitting the theatres on December 14, 2018 itself.

    Odiyans Tamil Version Is Also On The Way; To Be Brought To The Theatres By This Banner!

    Reportedly, the Tamil version of Odiyan will be brought to the theatres by popular production and distribution banner Trident Arts. The official announcement regarding the same has been made through the official Facebook page of the movie. The team has also released the new Tamil poster of the movie. Take a look at the Facebook post here..

    At the same time, the Telugu version of the film is also on its way. It would be for the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema that the various dubbed version of the movie will be making a release on the very same day.

    Well, this rightly shows the magnanamity of this much awaited film. Odiyan is expected to set the cash registers ringing not only in Kerala, but other parts of the country as well. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the film are planning to release Odiyan in above 3500 screens across the globe.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 11:34 [IST]
