 »   »   »  Odiyan's Trailer Is Out: The Mohanlal Starrer Is Sure To Be Something Really Special! Odiyan, the m

Odiyan, the much-awaited film of Mohanlal, has been ruling the minds of the audiences ever since its announcement days. There has been a huge wait for the arrival of the trailer of the movie as well and now, it has come to an end, as the trailer of Odiyan has hit the online circuits.

Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to launch the much-awaited trailer of Odiyan and it has indeed opened to a grand reception at the word go. The trailer is 1 minute 28 seconds and this one is sure to give goosebumps to the Malayalam film audiences.

The trailer assures that Odiyan will be a fine mass entertainer with Mohanlal in top form. Mohanlal has ruled the trailer and his various getups as Odiyan Manikyan is sure to be a big treat for the audiences. The trailer features some snippets of the magnificent mass moments that the movie has to offer. Odiyan's trailer has also shown glimpses of other prominent actors of the movies like Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Nandu, Innocent, Siddique, etc. The glimpses of the action sequences shown in the trailer assure some never-seen-before kind of fight sequences in Malayalam cinema.

Take a look at the trailer of Odiyan here...

Meanwhile, the trailer is gearing up to be screened in the theatres where Kayamkulam Kochunni will be playing from tomorrow (October 11, 2018).